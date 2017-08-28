‘We take all incidents seriously’: Park owners issue statement after boy. 3, falls out of ride in Skegness

Owners of an amusement park in Skegness where a three-year-old fell out of a car have issued a statement about the incident, stating the ride was stopped ‘almost immediately’.

The boy’s mother had described how she screamed for the operator to help her son after he climbed out of the Formula 1 ride at the Pleasure Beach.

Shelly Ann Tarmey told the Standard: “He ended up clinging to the outside of the car and myself and four other parents were all shouting to the operator saying, ‘there is a child hanging out’ but he didn’t hear,

“The ride went round three times and then my son couldn’t hold on any longer and let go and landed on the tracks.

“Then the ride came round again and hit my son in the face.

“Luckily, he came out with scratches and a tyre mark to his face and I’m grateful to the two couples who helped me comfort him.”

Shelly, who was visiting from Barnsley in South Yorkshire, added: “I completely agree my son shouldn’t have climbed out of the car, but it’s my understanding that the operator is there to watch for things like this happening.”

James Botton, managing director of the Pleasure Beach, told the Standard this morning.

“We take all incidents very seriously. The incident involving the boy took place at 8.30pm on Sunday evening.

“The child got out of the car himself and the ride was stopped almost immediately.

“It did not go round three times - it only travels at 7mph and that would have taken seven minutes.

“He was not run over by a vehicle as was alleged and was treated by our first aider for minor scratches caused by his fall.

“There have also been allegations on social media that the operator was on his phone at the time of the incident.

“This would not have happened as it is a dismissable offence.”