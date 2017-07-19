‘We’re moving’: Couple give up on fight for privacy at home in Skegness

A Skegness couple say they have finally decided to move from the home they love after a battle for privacy that has lasted more than a year.

Colin and Sandra Ross have rented a three-bedroom bungalow from Waterloo Housing for four years but say the new Saxon Fields development of 140 homes behind them, which has been raised up three foot to prevent flooding, is making it impossible for them to stay.

Waterloo Housing say a newbuild which now appears will overlook them is ‘being built in full accordance with the Planning Consent granted’ but Mr Ross says he is not happy how his complaints have been dealt with.

He said: “We’ve always paid our rent of £410 a month but there have been nothing but problems since the development started. It’s like they are not listening to us now.”

Mr Ross first contacted The Standard in January last when work began on the development off Lincoln Road over concerns about lorries using the site access road next to his property where he parks his car, which he claims was damaged.

Since then, the father of a 14-month-old baby has kept note of a catalogue of incidents which he logs on ‘mywaterloohell’ website, which have left his blood boiling.

This includes his older daughter, who is a nurse, being forced to move out because she works night shifts and couldn’t sleep for the noise of lorries passing by.

By August, Waterloo Housing had put a drive in his back garden to prevent his car being damaged and he had hoped his nightmare had come to an end – until he drew the curtains one morning to see builders working level with the top of their garden fence.

Mr Ross said: “It wasn’t ideal but we were getting used to the six meter fence they put up to stop the tenants peering into our garden but then we saw the house they were building to our right. There are 10 windows from which tenants could potentially see into my daughter’s bedroom.

“We’ve asked if this is acceptable through privacy laws and contacted MP Matt Warman as well as East Lindsey District Council but there doesn’t seem anything we can do about it.

“Five families near me have moved since this all started and now we are on the exchange list.”

A spokesman for Waterloo Housing said: “The new development you refer to is being built in full accordance with the Planning Consent granted. I can also confirm that Mr Ross is registered on the housing list to transfer to another property but it is entirely his decision as to whether or not he chooses to bid for any properties which are available. If he does choose to bid for alternative accommodation, his interest will of course be considered along with all other applicants who have also bid for the same property.”