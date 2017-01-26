‘We’re full!’: New shop opening at Hildreds Centre in Skegness on Saturday

A popular shopping centre in Skegness is celebrating after reaching full capacity.

All 30 units at the Hildreds Centre in Lumley Road are now occupied with well-known stores including PANDORA, Evans, Burton, Burger King, H Samuel, Warren James, JD Sports, W H Smith and Wilkinsons.

New arrival to the centre, Occasions, opens its doors on Saturday.

Centre manager Steve Andrews said: “We are very proud that the Hildreds is now fully let as it shows confidence in not only the shopping centre but in the town itself,.

“We had a fantastic Christmas with as many people visiting the centre over the festive period as they did in June 2016. This demonstrates Skegness can support business throughout the year and not just through the main holiday season, as many are led to believe.”

Since the rebrand of the centre last year, the Hildreds has increased both footfall by 2.6% and sales by 3.6% and continues to provide employment for around 860 people. The centre attracts in the region of four million visitors through its doors every year.

Mr Andrews said: “I believe the reason why the Hildreds is so successful is because we have a fantastic selection of quality shops - from multi nationals to independent retailers - that offer a wide range of merchandise at reasonable prices. This combined with excellent customer service, range of events and a community feel that can sometimes be lost in larger shopping centres all helps to attract visitors.”

For more information on the Hildreds Shopping Centre call 01754 764899 or visit www.hildredsshoppingcentre.co.uk