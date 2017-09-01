‘We’re coming for you’: Skipper from Skegness chases leader in race to scoring gate in Round the World Clipper Race.

A skipper who was a lifeguard in Skegness has told the leader of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race ‘We’re coming to get you’.

Andy Burns, a former Skegness Grammar School, is challenging his crew on the GREAT Britain entry, now in its 12th day heading for the tropics off the west coast of Africa.

The GREAT Britain crew, with skipper Andy Burns of Skegness, leads the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race out of Albert Dock in Liverpool. ANL-170821-073822001

The destination is the scoring gate on the first leg of the year-long race which he is expected to reach sometime over the weekend.

Currently in second place he said in a recent blog: “Chris (Skipper Kobusch) and Qingdao we are coming for you…”

Today, Andy’s blog reads:

“If sleep for me were to be described in the dictionary it would say ‘lying with one eye open in an uncomfortable position, fully clothed whilst wearing a life jacket’. Not your normal description of sleep I hear you say. It involves me either lying on a beanbag ready to react to any eventuality on deck or life jacket on in my bunk with a keen eye on the Navigation equipment.

“When I stir it’s generally because a crew member is sitting watching me waiting for me to wake. It’s a rarity to wake up and have no one sitting less than a metre away from my face. This morning was no exception.

“At 0430 I catch a glimpse out of my open eye of a silhouette sitting on the freezer which is by my bunk and saying: ‘Andy, I think it’s code 1 time’. I felt like replying: ‘Graham (Bell), get lost’. I knew he had been sitting there for about 10 minutes coughing and making unnecessary noises until I stirred.

“Upon stirring I felt as if I was wearing a pair of woman’s pants and felt extremely vulnerable looking into Graham’s eyes until I realised it was the crotch strap overtightened on my life jacket.

“Instead of going with my initial reply, I said: ‘of course it must be!’ Nobody likes to go slow and up I got for the early morning hoist.

“Saying that, today has been a slow day as far as racing is concerned. We have had to re-run and re- chafe-proof our tackline and also shorten and re-chafe-proof one of our halyards. The closest most of you will have come to using the word chafe in vain will be after a hefty walk or maybe even a marathon without the use of Vaseline.

“Chafe in our world is the enemy caused by our lines which hold the sail in the air rubbing on other lines or parts of the boat. It will finally win and result in gear failure if not recognised soon enough.

“I just want to finish with a special mention to our very own Aussie handyman Uncle Ray Gibson. A day with Ray is like being in your very own Scrapheap Challenge and winning every time. I should start timing him soon when assigning projects. Today, Ray cut a D-cell battery apart and epoxied the carbon together to fix the brushes on the generator. It worked and we are now charging our mini USB fans ready for the hot weather to hit.

“After another hose down at sea with the fire hose, and a great dinner, I will say goodnight. Tomorrow is a new and hopefully very chafe free day.”

Read more

‘Go Andy!’ - Skipper from Skegness plays ‘Joker’ for GREAT Britain in first leg of Round the World Yacht Race