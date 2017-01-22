‘We need volunteers’: Burgh-le-Marsh Carnival is back

Burgh le Marsh Carnival is back. The much-loved event, which has been missing from the annual calendar for some years, is being resurrected by a new group of volunteers.

Deputy Mayor Coun Dave Fenton is leading the team in organising a number of fundraising events so the carnival can take place on Sunday, July 23.

The theme will be Nursery Rhymes and the parade will start and finish at Tinkers Green.

Coun Fenton said: “There’s been a break for a few years - with the carnival replaced with a summer fair at the Windmill Restaurant.

“The carnival just seemed to die a death and a few of us thought it was a shame and it should be brought back.

“Initially, I approached the council and a consultation took place.

“But as the response from the public was only 10 per cent, the council didn’t think it was enough to take it on.

“So we’ve set up a committee of our own.

“We’re a small committee at the moment - there’s only four of us.

“But we are hoping to get more people involved and would like to hear from anyone who would like to join us.”

The last carnival in 2009 was a week-long event with the theme American Independence Day that culminated on the Saturday with various attractions on the Tinkers Green field, including a traditional village show, children’s entertainment and displays by the North Kesteven Men’s and Women’s Morris Dancers, the Richmond line dancers, cheerleaders and the Skegness Silver Band.

There was also a pet show, a children’s fancy dress parade and scarecrow competition. A floral and photo display was held in the parish church of St Peter and Paul and the Methodist Church held a flower festival. The Baptist Church also got involved and held an art exhibition and the day was rounded off with a rock band in the Market Square.

Coun Fenton said: “It is a lot of work which is why we would love to see the town getting behind us.”

This year’s carnival includes a parade and there will be prizes for the best-dressed, themed nursery rhyme float and a special award from the mayor for the one delivered at the lowest cost.

Already there have been a number of fundraisers to contribute to the running costs.

The next ones are a prize quiz and raffle at The Bell tonight (Wednesday) and February 15, which are described as ‘light-hearted and fun events’.

Eight stewards and 10 other volunteers are needed to help make the carnival a success.

Anyone interested in getting involved should call the secretary Jan Fenton on 07983709656.