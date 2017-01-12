‘We don’t want to get flooded again’: Kiosk owners prepare as flood risk in Skegness increases

Kiosk owners in Skegness are heading to their seafront businesses to prepare for possible flooding.

This afternoon’s high tide is expected at 4pm and kiosk owners are hoping it will give some indication of what they could be facing.

Ryan Speed, of Speedy’s Ice-cream, was installing metal panels in front of his kiosk.

He said: “We don’t want to get flooded again. We got hit last time in 2013 and so we want to be prepared.

“East Lindsey District Council supplied us with these metal sheets after the 2013 flood and so we are putting them in place in front of the kiosk.

“I bought some sandbags online so I’ll be filling them and we’ll be putting them in front of our ice-cream kiosk opposite.

Army personnel have now arrived in Skegness and are helping with the preparations.

The 100 soldiers from Cattericki will be going door-to-door with police to offer advice to residents and businesses.

It is feared a high tide and gales could see ‘over-topping’ along the coast - but officials do not currently expect the sea defences to be breached.

The tide is expected to be at its highest at 6.30am tomorrow (Friday).

Chief Inspector Neil Rhodes has offered advice to residents and business in the areas which could be affected.

The particular area of concern is the stretch of coast from Donna Nook to Gibraltar Point - with some 3,000 properties behind the flood defences at risk.

As the Town Hall reception is closed today, sandbags are being made available at the Embassy Centre.