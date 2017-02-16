‘We could seize them’: Police warning over quad bikes ridden illegally in Skegness

Skegness police are warning quad bike users they risk having their vehicles seized if they ride them off road illegally.

Reports of quad bikes and off road bikes have recently been reported being ridden in Bramley Walk, King George V walk, and Churchill Avenue in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Coast Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Colin Haigh ANL-170216-125152001

There have also been reports that off road bikes are being illegally ridden on the beach.

Lincolnshire Coast Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Colin Haigh said “Police are progressing enquiries to identify offenders who will be dealt with robustly and could have their vehicles seized.

“Off road bikes should only be used on land owned by the rider or on land where the landowner has given permission for the rider to use the bike on this land.

“Much of the beach is an area of special scientific interest and bye laws are in place to prevent unauthorised traffic.

“The use of unlicensed vehicles can be a public safety issue and they are using walkways and paths designed for foot traffic only”.

Residents are urged to call police on 101 if they spot a quad bike or off road bike being ridden illegally.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111