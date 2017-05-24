‘We are keeping an open door’: Burgh Carnival cancelled - for this year

Hopes of an annual carnival returning to Burgh-le-Marsh have been dashed – as least for this year.

Poor response from people wanting to dress up and take part in the nursery rhyme theme parade planned for July is the main reason for the decision – along with financial pressures imposed through greater-than-expected health and safety recquirements.

An appeal for volunteers to make the carnival dream happen was made in The Standard in January and Burgh Events Foundation have been fundraising to make it happen.

However, the decision to cancel the event was made earlier this month. Coun David Fenton, chairman of the group, said: “I wouldn’t go as far as saying apathy, but we only had four or five enquiries to take part in the parade.

“We had help from Skegness for volunteers, but the cost of minimum requirements for first aid cover for what would be a couple of hundred specators was going to be £1,500.

“I know a lot of people have been disappointed but there is no point holding an event with nothing to look at.”

There is some hope on the horizon though. Coun Fenton said: “We’re keeping an open door regarding the future. We’ve already been contacted by people who said they would like to get involved next year so maybe things will change.

“In the meantime we continue to raise money at quizes every third Wednesday at the Bell Inn and these will benefit charitable organisations.”