Warnings issued over possible flooding along the East Coast

Warnings have been issued over the ‘potential danger to life’ along the East Coast due to ‘over-topping of coastal promenades along with possible flooding of properties’.

The Government’s Flood Information Service five-day flood risk has said there is a ‘low risk’ along the East coast from Northumberland to Kent.

On Friday, it says: “A combination of high tides, a surge, large waves and strong winds will affect the east coast of England.

“Coastal flooding is possible along the east coast of England from Northumberland to Kent on Friday (extending into early Saturday morning along the Kent coast).

“There is potential danger to life along the east coast from large waves and over-topping of coastal promenades, along with possible flooding of properties and parts of communities including disruption to travel.”

The Environment Agency has been contacted by The Standard.