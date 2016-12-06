Warning to criminals in Skegness as Shop Watch is relaunched

‘Shop theft will not be tolerated’ – this was the message at today’s relaunch of project in Skegness which tackles retail crime and anti-social behaviour.

The scheme aims to re-establish the Shop Watch scheme and grow the number of shops participating over the forthcoming year.

Ian Clark, Business Watch Co-ordinator, said: “I’m really looking forward to working with East Lindsey businesses on Shop Watch.

“As a retired Lincolnshire Police Officer, and I am now employed by Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce as a business watch coordinator.

“I’ll be working on Skegness Shop Watch with our partners from Lincolnshire Police, East Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council to re-establish and grow Skegness Shop Watch scheme.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that Pub Watch and Shop Watch is available and working in all the market towns of East Lindsey.

“By working together we aim to reduce crime and the fear of crime. Skegness is a wonderful place to live visit and do business in – and we want to make sure it’s not spoilt by a small minority of people who want to break the rules.

“Over the summer there was an increase in shop theft, and Lincolnshire Police are targeting these offenders. There are a range of sanctions that can be put in place to reduce and stop reoffending, and Shop Watch members will sign a pledge which says ‘If you are banned from one member’s shop, you’ll be banned from them all’. And if this is ignored we’ll seek injunctions and orders through the courts.

“It’s important that we send out a strong message shop theft will not be tolerated. It’s challenging enough for businesses within the current economicclimate without them having to deal with the extra burden of theft and antisocial behaviour. By working together as one we can make a significant positive difference in the town.”

There was an additional warning to criminals following concern regarding the transfer of the CCTV control to Boston. Mr Clark said: “Some people think that it is no longer in operation. But I can ssure residents and visitors that the system is working well and is being upgraded to digital imagery, providing better quality pictures”.