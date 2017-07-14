Warning over quad bikes at nature reserve near Skegness

Police are warning quad bike riders to stay away from a nature reserve near Skegness after a number of complaints.

The Wildlife Rural Crime‏ team have tweeted that Gibraltar Point is not an off-road site and asked for ‘respect’.

They warned: “Quad bike issues at Gib point @LincsWildlife @SkegnessPolice @NaturalEngland sssi site not an off road site you have been warned #respect”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said they had received complaints on Sunday evening, however officers did not manage to trace them.