Warning after spate of kitchen fires

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have issued a warning after a spate of kitchen fires over the weekend.

Pictures of the damage that can happen when food is left unattended on the cooker were posted on their Twitter page.

Yesterday, two crews from Skegness were called to a house on Castleton Boulevard.

Fortunately on this occasion the fire was out on arrival and there was ‘light damage’ to a tea towel.

A spokesman tweeted there were no injuries and the crews gave safety advice to the occupier.