Warning after second rescue in a week in Skegness involving inflatable

Skegness lifeguards are warning visitors to take note if an orange windsock is flying on the beach after a man got into difficulties on a inflatable.

With the help of RNLI Skegness, senior lifeguard Tom Roberts rescued the man who had blown out on his inflatable and struggled to return to shore.

Senior lifeguard Tom Roberts ANL-170506-070319001

This is the second incident involving an inflatable in a week and a spokesman for the Skegness RNLI lifeguards took to social media to warn the public.

The post on Facebook read: “This is the second inflatable rescue in Skegness this week, again highlighting the importance of not using inflatables when the orange windsock is flying.”