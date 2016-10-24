Warning after motorcycle theft in Croft area

Police are warning residents of the Croft area to secure their property following the theft of an off-road motorcycle. The vehicle and accessories for it were stolen from a garage between the hours of 10pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday. Two other properties in this area were also targeted but nothing was stolen.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity involving a transit van or anything else out of the ordinary is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 92 of 22 October. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.