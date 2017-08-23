Warning after heroic lifeguards save two swimmers in Ingoldmells

Lifeguards are warning swimmers to stay safe this Bank Holiday after two men got into difficulties swimming in the sea at Ingoldmells.

Luckily the men were spotted struggling by lifeguards Tom Roberts and Tom Harrop after they got caught in a rip current around the rocky outfall.

Lifeguards Tom Roberts and Tom Harrop rescued two swimmers in Ingoldmells. ANL-170823-135159001

The lifeguards entered the water, swimming to the casualties with rescue tubes and towed them back to shore.

RNLI Lifeguards East of England reported the incident on Tuesday and said: “One of the swimmers has been taken to hospital to receive medical attention.”

Coun Colin Davie, who is the county councillor for Ingoldmells has praised the lifeguards for their action.

He said: “There are some strong currents at Ingoldmells.

“I have a huge respect for our emergency services who put their lives at risk to save others.

“The men who were rescued are lucky to be alive.”

So far this summer, lifeguards along the coast in Lincolnshire have rescued 51 people.

Arun Gray, East Lindsey’s Lifeguard Supervisor, said: “We have also attended 16 major first aid incidents.

“These are relatively high despite much lower visitor numbers compared to previous years - probably due to the weather.”

Good weather is, however, expected this Bank Holiday and visitors who wish to cool off in the sea are being warned of the dangers and offered safety advice.

“Our key safety messages would be to always swim at a lifeguarded beach,” said Arun.

”Swim between the red and yellow flags and always follow the advice of the lifeguards. If anyone loses their children on the beach inform the lifeguards immediately and we will have procedures to help.”

Lifeguarded beaches can find these at Skegness, Ingoldmells, Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe during lifeguarded hours, 10am-6pm.

Sandi the Starfish wrist bands are also available from lifeguards for children to help them find there way back to parents or guardians if they get lost.

In Skegness there is also a Sandi the Starfish meeting point by the lifeguard station.