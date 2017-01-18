Warning after distraction burglaries in Skegness

Skegness CID are asking local residents to be on their guard following a series of distraction burglaries across the town.

Since the beginning of the year there have been six incidents, all of a similar nature.

A male, described as in his 20s and of slim build, has called at the properties and used an excuse to be allowed inside, often saying he is very cold.

Whilst the occupier is busy making him a cup of tea, he has used the opportunity to steal from them.

DC Calley Murray or DC Becky Latto would like to hear from anyone who has been approached by a male in similar circumstances and who may not have reported it to police.

An arrest has been made in connection with the burglaries and a local man released on police bail whilst the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 286 of 8 January 2017