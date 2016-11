A two minute silence has been held across the Skegness area in honour of the nation’s war dead.

Residents have gathered at war memorials to pay their respects in memory of the service.

Pictured at the Burgh le Marsh war memorial to observe the two minutes silence are (from left) the deputy Mayor Dave Fenton, Father Terry, the Town Crier Steve O’Dare and Bugler Eric Vaughan. Missing from the photo is Royal British Legion representative Brian Bugg. (Photo: Eileen Chantry)