WANTED: 10,000 sq ft unit or Skegness trampoline park backers face losing £260k

Backers of a trampoline park in Skegness say they are devastated after being forced to jump sites or risk losing the £260k already invested in their dream project.

Jump Warriors was originally due to open on the Wainfleet Road Industrial Estate in July, promising to be “the best facility for families for miles around” with jobs for at least 30 people.

However, in spite of having planning permission from East Lindsey District Council, plans to change the use of the building from industrial to leisure were brought to a standstill when neighbouring business Micronclean called for a judicial review.

This made it impossible for East Lindsey to fight because planning permission had been given through delegated powers and not by committee vote.

As a result planning permission was quashed but the businessmen behind the development, Jonathon Graves and Nicholas Burton, resubmitted the plans and they were due to come back before East Lindsey planners today.

A petition to gather support for the park was launched on Facebook, gaining hundreds of signatures, but the developers faced further obstacles when an East Lindsey Health and Safety Officer raised concerns about the walkway.

Mr Graves said: “The officer wanted a raised curbed island on the walkway halfway between the car park and our unit. But with lorries and other vehicles coming in, the landlord didn’t want this, so we had no other option but to pull out.

“I’ve spent £260,000 on the conversion, equipment and staff.

“To say I’m devastated doesn’t really cover it – I’ve spent all this money and no-one is liable for it.”

Mr Graves says they are now looking for alternative premises. He said: “We need a unit between 10,000 and 20,000 square feet minimum internal space, with a height of five meters minimum, which ideally already has permission for leisure use.

“Otherwise we stand to lose everything.”