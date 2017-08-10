Walk from Chapel St Leonards to Skegness for charity

Have your say

A team of 30 people are to walk from Chapel St Leonards to Skegness, and back, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Nicholas Hardwick, 55, is from Chapel St Leonards and contacted The Standard about the sponsored walk.

It will be starting this Saturday, August 12, at 10am, outside The HideAway, in The Esplanade.

The route will see the team walk along the seafront during their almost 14-mile round fundraiser in aid of Cancer Research UK, a cancer research and awareness charity.

Nicholas will not be taking part in the walk, but will be holding a tombola and raffle near The Green to raise further funds for the charity.

The raffle will be drawn at 9pm on Saturday back at The HideAway.

If you would like to take part in the sponsored walk, call Nicholas on 07894 140048.