Wainfleet Surgery closes for three months after safety concerns

Wainfleet Surgery has today had its registration suspended for three months leaving 2,200 patients without a local doctor.

It follows a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC),last month resulting in concerns about patient safety.

The CQC regularly visits all GP practices to assess them and the services they provide. Practices are rated across a range of domains and the CQC provides an overall rating for the practice.

In Wainfleet’s case, the CQC’s concerns were particularly focused on patient safety and these concerns were instrumental in the CQC’s decision to suspend the practice’s registration.

As a result, patients will not be able to make appointments at Wainfleet and or able to collect new prescriptions from the practice.

Lincolnshire East CCG said it is working with Hawthorn Medical Practice in Skegness to enable Wainfleet patients to access primary care. Wainfleet patients will need to contact Hawthorn on 01754 896350 and register as a temporary patient.

Patients who do not wish to transfer to Hawthorn can register at one of the following practices provided their home address falls within the practice’s catchment area:

These are

- Spilsby Surgery, Bull Yard. Simpson Street, Spilsby, PE23 5LG

- Old Leake Medical Centre, Church End. Old Leake, Boston, PE22 9LE

Anyone due to collect a repeat prescription might still be possible to collect it from Wainfleet Surgery but should call the practice on 01754 880212 first to check.

A statement from the CQC said: “Wainfleet Surgery has been providing GP services to local people since 1991 and we know that many people have experienced very good care at the practice. However, the practice has failed to meet some of the demands on it, particularly around patient safety, and this has contributed significantly to its registration being suspended by the CQC.

“During the temporary suspension, Lincolnshire East CCG will work with the practice to address the concerns raised by the CQC.”