Wainfleet pub re-opens after 10 year closure

A Wainfleet pub has held its official re-opening, raising more than £300 for charity, after being closed for a decade.

The new owner of the Angel Inn, Teresa Saunders, began trade at the pub, in High Street, ahead of Christmas.

Teresa has lived in Wainfleet for the past 23 years, and is married to Matthew, who also works at the pub.

On deciding to re-open the pub, Teresa thought there was a call for a ‘drinking pub’ in Wainfleet.

In celebration of the re-opening, the owners hosted a charity event on Saturday night in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

There was a raffle, disco and karaoke with the seats and bar area full of people, and about 70 people attending.

Coun Wendy Bowkett, of Wainfleet Town Council, attended the event and said: “It was a great success.”

On the pub re-opening, Coun Bowkett said: “It has certainly made the High Street better, it is another business re-opened in Wainfleet.”

Mrs Bowkett added: “Good luck to them, hopefully more businesses will open again.”

Mrs Saunders said: “It was really, really good, we are really pleased.”