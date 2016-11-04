Voting to trigger article 50 ‘would be incumbent on all MPs’ says Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman following High Court ruling

The MP for Boston and Skegness has said he will vote to trigger article 50 if it came to Parliament following yesterday’s (Thursday’s) High Court ruling.

In a statement issued on his Facebook last night, Matt Warman said he believed it would be ‘incumbent on all MPs to vote for the triggering of Article 60.

He said: “I’ve had a lot of you contact me today about the Article 50 court ruling announced this morning.

“The Government is appealing this ruling, but either way I think it would be incumbent on all MPs to vote for the triggering of Article 50 because the British people voted to leave the EU.

“A Parliamentary vote should not stand in the way of the democratic will of the electorate, who clearly expressed their will to leave.

“Most MPs, including myself, have already said that we should accept the result of the referendum, so I would vote in favour of triggering Article 50 if this comes to Parliament.”

The High Court decision yesterday insisted Parliament must have the final say on Britain triggering divorce deal negotiations with Brussels.

Theresa May had planned to trigger Article 50 and begin the UK’s official withdrawal from the European Union without a vote in Parliament.

Campaigners said this was unconstitutional, and mounted a legal challenge to Mrs May’s plan to use what is known as ‘the Royal Prerogative’ to act without a vote by MPs

However, yesterday, three senior judges ruled in the High Court that she could not start the UK’s exit from the EU without the prior authority of Parliament.

