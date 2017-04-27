‘Vote Emily’: Purr-fect choice for Chapel St Leonards Parish Council?

A pet cat was so purr-sistent to get in on the action she has ended up on the electioneering leaflet for a Chapel St Leonards Parish Council candidate.

Emily is owned by Peter Keeffe, who is standing as an Independent candidate at the by-election to be held on Thursday, May 18.

Emily the cat photobombing the image of Chapel St Leonards Parish Council candidate Peter Keeffe.on his campaign leaflet. ANL-170427-144550001

Mr Keeffe said: “During the photo session for my election leaflet our cat ‘Emily’ insisted on photobombing each and every shot.

“She’s never shown much interest in local politics before but she does like sardines.

“We put a saucer of sardines down to entice her away but she ignored those and just kept jumping back on the table to photobomb the session.

“Persistence being Emily’s own reward I gave up and decided to let her be in the picture that will be going out on my election leaflet.”

Mr Keeffe is making another attempt to join the Chapel St Leonards Parish Council after an unsuccessful bid in February, when Brian Dear was co-opted, only to resign soon afterwards.

The window cleaner says he knows a lot about transparency and states: “Greater transparency on and from our parish council is essential.”

