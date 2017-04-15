Search

Volunteers start the Easter fun in Skegness

Coun Maggie Gray of the community group Live and Learn joins in the fun at one of the attractions in Tower Gardens, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170415-074952001

Easter fun for families has got off to a cracking start with a community group taking the lead in Skegness.

Live and Learn volunteers held an Easter Egg Hunt yesterday - one of a number of events they are organising over the weekend in Tower Gardens.

Community group Live and Learn held an Easter Egg Hunt in Tower Gardens, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-170415-075028001

It’s hats off to them again today when they hold an Easter Bonnet Parade,.

Then tomorrow (Sunday) there is Open Mic and Easter service followed by a Community Day on Monday.

All events take place from 10am to 4pm.

An Easter Egg hunt has been held in Tower Gardens, Skegness, by the community group Live and Learn. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-170415-075128001

Face painting fun in Tower Gardens, Skegness, Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-170415-075111001

Face painting fun at the Live and Learn Easter event in Tower Gardens, Skegness. ANL-170415-075051001

