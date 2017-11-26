Volunteers plant bulbs at train station

Two thousand crocus bulbs have been planted by volunteers to give a cheery welcome to visitors when they arrive at Skegness Railway Station – and raise awareness of the work being done to eradicate polio.

The planting of crocuses for the “End Polio” project is supported by Rotary International and The Bill Gates Foundation. Globally, Rotary has worked alongside other agencies to eradicate this terrible disease.

Students and staff from Kime House at the Skegness Academy joined Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Skegness and Carolyn Sharpe from Skegness Station to plant the 2,000 crocus bulbs around the station.

Since 1988 there has been a worldwide reduction in polio cases of 99.9 percent and last year wild polio cases were seen in just three countries. The purple crocus represents the purple dye used to mark the finger of a child to indicate they have received their life saving oral polio vaccine.

The tudents were invited to take part in the planting by members of the Rotary Club of Skegness.

Kaye Robinson, Connect Lincolnshire – Community Rail Partnership Officer said: “It was a really positive day of action, with students and Rotary Club members joining together to plant so many crocus bulbs at Skegness Railway Station.

“The flowers will bring a bloom of purple to the station next spring, and it’s a lovely way to support the Rotary Club’s campaign to eradicate polio.

“We’ll continue working at the station developing artwork with schools from around Skegness that are involved with the local Rotary group, so passengers can look forward to many more wonderful improvements over the coming months.”