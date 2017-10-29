Volunteers needed to clear war for war heroes in Skegness

Volunteers are needed to help residents in Skegness honour the town’s war heroes at this year’s Remembrance Parade.

The plea comes because the police can no longer man the rolling road closures that used to take place through the town when the parade went around the one-way system.

Skegness Town Council is looking for marshalls to line the new route of the parade on Sunday, November 12.

A shorter route is being planned this year to make organisation manageable but Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes said help is still needed from the town.

He said: “The Remembrance Parade is most probably the most important event the Mayor organises during his year in office.

“We’ve been in touch with the Royal British Legion to come up with an acceptable shorter route that still allows us to honour our heroes as they deserve but we still need more marshalls and volunteers.

“Remembrance Parades have taken place since the First World War.

“It would be dreadful if the parade had to stop.”

The parade will start from the Hildreds service yard off Beresford Avenue. Volunteers are asked to arrive at the service yard to be assembled by 10.15am ready for the march to start at 10.30am prompt.

From there it will turn left onto Beresford Avenue, then left onto Lumley Road. The parade will proceed along Lumley Road before turning right onto Lumley Avenue then straight ahead onto St Matthew’s Church.

Anyone who can help with marshalling the route is asked to contact the Town Clerk Steve Larner on 01754 766113.

Full training on marshalling the parade will be provided.