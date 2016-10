There may not be so many visitors now the the summer is over, but work to make the coast look attractive never stops.

Members of Chapel St Leonards Residents’ Association organised a Village Green litter picking session and tidied up the floral displays.

They were supported by Chapel Garden Centre, who donated plants and helped the members plant them.