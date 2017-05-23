Volunteers at Skegness beach clean pay tribute to murdered MP

A beach clean has been held in Skegness in memory of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox.

Labour’s candidate for Boston and Skegness in the General Election Paul Kenny showed his support by joining a group of volunteers from the Skegness and District We Want Coastal Access For All (Cafa) group on North Beach near Xsite Skatepark on Saturday morning.

Pictured at a beach clean held in Skegness are Rev David Middleton Judi Gaskelle, Paul Kenny Labour candidate for Skegness and Boston, Phil Gaskell member CAFA Winthorpe, Ryan Perkins Winthorpe SPA, Ryan Perkins Winthorpe SPA, and Tony Perkins Winthorpe SPA, Front Paul Maskall Chairman Coastal Access for All ANL-170522-101447001

Paul Marshall, of Cafa, said: “We decided that we would dedicate the beach clean to the memory of Jo Cox, the MP who was murdered just a year ago.

“Jo embodied the community spirit that we try to encourage in Cafa and her death was a tragedy.

“We had some very good discussions with the many people enjoying the walk along the sea front and who were very appreciative of our efforts to keep the Sea View walk and beach free of litter.

“Thanks also go to volunteers from the Storehouse church, the Spar in Winthorpe and individuals who helped us.”

