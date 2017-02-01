Volunteers answer call of wild in Skegness

More than 1,000 spring bulbs and 20 trees were planted when volunteers answered the call of the great outdoors to burn some post Christmas and New year calories.

Around 15 people aged from under-10 to 50s, took part in the volunteering taster day at Skegness Eco Centre, spurred on with hot drinks around the camp fire.

Volunteers at Skegness Eco Centre. Russ Wilson-Dakin and Millie Wilson-Dakin 8 of Spilsby. ANL-170127-171521001

Managing director Paul Charles said: “Some people planted bulbs around the centre, others planted some young Birch, Rowan and Dogwood trees to increase the diversity of the woodland edge.

“A young girl spent ages in the polytunnel planting tulip bulbs in pots ready for flowering in spring and others cut up the ‘treecycling’ Christmas trees and turned them into valuable wildlife habitat,

“There were copious amounts of hot drinks around the roaring campfire.

“Overall the day was a huge success and we’re planning another in mid-February if anyone is interested.”

