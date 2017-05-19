Volunteer at Skegness Railway Station recognised for dedication

Nine years of hard work and dedication welcoming visitors in all weathers has earned a Skegness station adopter recognition by East Midlands Trains.

Carolyn Sharp has been attending the station every Friday through to Monday to help keep the surroundings bright and provide passenger information and advice on local transport connections.

Every week, she produces a report of passenger numbers which helps to inform the train operations team in their planning. Her local knowledge and insight is invaluable and station staff have commended her commitment to Skegness.

Clive Yates, Service Delivery Manager on the Poacher Line for East Midlands Trains, said: “Carolyn is so dedicated and loves supporting the team here at Skegness.

“No one fails to spot the wonderful flowers that welcome passengers as they arrive or depart the station which she so lovingly looks after through all seasons.

“Carolyn also has two friends who have become local celebrities - her dogs Rupert and Charlie! They have become part of the station team and provide a friendly welcome to customers who use the station.

I have had a life-long interest in railways and stations so when I heard about the opportunity to adopt a station I jumped at the chance. Carolyn Sharp, Skegness Station Adopter

“We recently decided to reward Rupert and Charlie for their dedication as Skegness station mascots and presented them with special branded East Midlands Trains blue collars and leads which they wear with pride when on duty.”

Carolyn says she enjoys being a station adopter: “I have had a life-long interest in railways and stations so when I heard about the opportunity to adopt a station I jumped at the chance. Over the years I have made many friends - both East Midlands Trains staff and passengers.

“I would recommend others consider adopting a station too as it is a great way to meet new people and make a difference to your local community and maybe even try your hand at a little bit of gardening if you’re lucky.”

If you’re interested in finding out more about East Midlands Trains’ Station Adopter scheme, visit eastmidlandstrains.co.uk and then search “Station Adopter”.