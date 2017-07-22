Villagers near Skegness at tipping point over rubbish

Fly-tipping is driving a community in Croft to despair – so much so one resident has even put pen to paper to write an ode.

Margaret Reeve said it is unbelievable what is being dumped in Low Road – from cracked Belfast sinks to blood-stained dressings.

Rubbish dumped in Low Road, Croft. ANL-170717-223036001

She said the problem has got worse over the past year as fly-tippers target the country lane rather than travel a few miles into Skegness to the Lincolnshire County Council recycling centre in Warth Lane.

Mrs Reeve said: “I’m not unrealistic, but when people empty a house and dump it in Low Lane that is something else.”

Her 72-year-old neighbour, who wrote the ode, said it wasn’t always like this.

She said: “It used to be a beautiful quiet lane, where you could leave your doors unlocked and there were no cars and no fly-tipping.

“It’s a designated cycle route but when the grass gets cut and rubbish gets in the blades there is a potential for children or cyclists to hurt themselves.”

A spokesman for East Lindsey District Council who collect reported rubbish dumped in the countryside, said there had recently been a resurgence of fly-tipping in Croft.

Items include builders’ waste, electrical goods and even, on more than one occasion, someone has been seen tipping whilst driving and has actually blocked what is a very narrow road.

Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, Coun Sandra Harrison, said: “Flytipping is a scourge on our communities.

“As well as looking unsightly it costs taxpayers tens of thousands of pounds to clear up each year.

“If anyone knows who is responsible for any of the tips I’d urge them to contact the council to let us know.”

*Skegness Recycling Centre in Warth Lane is open on Fridays through to Mondays from 9am to 4pm.

ODE TO THE DUMPERS

‘I do hope your garden is growing better now you have removed your conifer hedge and cut down the laurels. The removal of the old shed and the kid’s toys should have helped a lot and the new deckchairs must have been an improvement on the old black ones you threw out.

I didn’t like the colour of your old kitchen units either, so I do hope the new ones are better as are the new bathroom units, vacuum cleaner and kitchen bin.

The new heating should help – it was a shame that the farmer’s grass equipment hit the old dimplex fire but, hey ho, it was not your bill! I hope, too, that your injury has cleared up and that you will not require any further dressings as the old ones were rather nasty to look at - as are the bags of rubbish added to all of the above.

I know it’s a throw away society these days but could you throw away in the Warth Lane site and not the country lanes, please? When the dykes are unable to drain because of the rubbish in them, the fields, roads and ultimately our houses will flood.

But you should be warm and snug in your houses.’