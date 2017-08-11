Viking group invades Burgh le Marsh

Have your say

The ‘Vikings’ invaded Burgh le Marsh, and set up camp behind the Windmill Paddock.

Here they entertained crowds with milling wheat by hand, woodworking skills, cooking on an open fire and talking about the weaponry on display.

The Ordgar Saxon Group are based in Norfolk and have one member from Burgh le Marsh.

Heritage site manager Malcolm Ringsell said between 250 and 300 visitors attended.

Pictured are members of Ordgar Saxon Group preparing to eat.