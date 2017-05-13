VIDEO: UKIP leader launches party’s campaign in Boston

UKIP party leader Paul Nuttall has officially launched his campaign to become the next MP for Boston and Skegness.

Mr Nuttall announced earlier this month he would be contesting the seat - held by Conservative Matt Warman - in the snap election called for June 8.

Paul Nuttall, in Boston with his battle bus.

And today (Saturday) he launched his campaign battle bus in Boston before meeting potential voters.

Mr Nuttall has previously told The Standard, he believes UKIP can slash further the majority currently enjoyed by the Conservatives – and ultimately win the seat.

At that time he also promised his party would be ‘spending a lot of time’ in the constituency ‘getting out there, on the doors and talking to people on the high street’.

And that started in earnest today.

On the campaign trail.

In 2015 UKIP reduced the Tory grip from a majority of 12,426 to just 4,336 – pushing Labour into third.

Candidates confirmed to be standing for Boston and Skegness are:

l Mike Gilbert (Blue Revolution Party)

l Matt Warnam (Conservatives)

Another scene from today's campaign launch.

l Victoria Percival (Green Party)

l Paul Kenny (Labour)

l Philip Smith (Liberal Democrats)

l Paul Nuttall (UKIP)