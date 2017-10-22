VIDEO: The sweetest invitation to 1,000 senior citizens for free Christmas lunch in Skegness

Christmas is coming early once again for 1,000 senior residents in the Skegness area who are being treated to a free festive lunch and entertainment.

The massive community effort is being held over a whole week in December at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness and will bring joy right along the coast.

Last year's Christmas party for pensioners at Grovesner House Hotel in Skegness. Photo: MSKP-151216-18 ANL-171017-105127001

It was real-life Santa Claus Glyn Ettridge who came up with the idea to feed 1,000 pensioners last year to try and prevent the loneliness many feel at this time of year through living alone or away from their families.

The result was a sparkling week of parties held in association the Skegness lodges of the RAOB (the Buffs) and hosted by Russ Sparkes and his team at the Grosvenor.

Mr Ettridge has once again joined up with the Buffs and Mr Sparkes to hold the parties, including a free three-course festive feast, cabaret entertainment and bingo.

Donations have already been agreed with local farms, businesses and charitable organisations, including Buckingham Emergency Food Appeal who gave much of the food last year.

Mr Ettridge said: “We wanted to make it a day to remember for the elderly who might otherwise be alone at Christmas and it looked like it worked.

“A lot of people are looking forward to this year’s party already.”

Mr Sparkes said: “We are delighted to be hosting the parties at the Grosvenor once again.

“Seeing the smiling faces of the areas seniors made it all worthwhile last year and will will make sure they have a good time again.”

WHERE TO GET TICKETS

The parties at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Grand Parade, Skegness, will take place on December 11, 12, 13, 14 and 18.

Guests are asked to arrive at 12.30pm for a 1pm start.

Tickets are available from November 10 onwards from Sit’s Chemists in Chapel St Leonards and Ingoldmells (tel: 01754 229619) and Rowlands Pharmarcy in Hawthorn Road, Skegness, (tel: 01754 767312).

