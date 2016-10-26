VIDEO: Teenager arrested in Skegness in special police operation following affray

This is the moment traffic was diverted from a major route into Skegness during a police operation involving local officers and the East Midlands Specialist Operations Team.

The area from the Ship pub towards Millionhairs hairdressers on Roman Bank was cordoned off for more than an hour yesterday evening while the operation took place.

Police incident on Roman Bank, Skegness. ANL-161026-101601001

A spokesman for the police said an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in an affray on Monday afternoon.

Three other people detained at the scene were later de-arrested.

The man who was arrested is currently in custody and will be interviewed by detectives this morning.

Chief Insp Jim Tyner of Skegness Police said: “Specialist officers were involved as a precaution and there was no risk to residents or holiday-makers in Skegness.

“I want to send a clear message that violence will not be tolerated and we are committed to keeping Skegness a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Coun Trevor Burnham was among the onlookers during the operation. He said: “From what I hear police have stopped a car from London. There have been two armed response vehicles here but as far as I know no shots were fired. An ambulance has been on the scene but it could have on its way somewhere.

“This is my ward so naturally I have stayed and watched the outcome but you don’t expect to see something like this in Skegness.”