VIDEO: Soldiers warn residents on Skegness coast of flood risk

Soldiers and police officers have begun knocking on doors to warn the public of possible flooding early tomorrow morning.

At the request of the Lincolnshire Police, around 100 soldiers from Alma Company, 2nd Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment (A Coy, 2 Yorks) have been deployed to support a precautionary evacuation of residents whose homes may be at risk of flooding.

Soldiers from Alma Company, 2nd Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment warn residents. Crown Copyright. Photo: Cpl Georgina Coupe

A combination of gale force winds and high tides are threatening to flood low-lying areas.

The soldiers are working with Lincolnshire Police tonight to knock on doors and warn and inform residents in Skegness. They are from one of the three UK Standby Battalions, held in readiness to respond to UK contingencies and emergencies.

The troops were alerted at their base at Catterick late last night and began preparations and briefings to be out on task today.

Local Authorities are able to request support from the Armed Forces, which makes the ability to respond more agile thanks to the training undertaken with the Environment Agency (EA). This as included training in the construction of the EA’s newly acquired temporary flood barriers.

The soldiers and police officers joined other emergency services supporting the operation, including Nottingham Search and Rescue and Lincolnshire Search and Rescue, at the Fire Station before moving to streets that could be at risk.

The Skegness Standard joined the operation in Kings Avenue, Winthorpe.