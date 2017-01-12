VIDEO: Skegness on Red Flood Warning

Skegness is now on Red Flood Warning, according to the Environment Agency.

Flooding is expected in areas near to the sea defences in Ingoldmells and Skegness and low lying areas near Gibraltar Point.

The flood gates have been closed in Skegness. ANL-171101-180808001

Earlier today there was an eerie silence around the area at the end of Tower Esplanade, which was flooded in 2013, as owners of kiosks put sandbags and metal barriers in place to protect their businesses.

Keeping an eye on the situation was Skegness flood warden Coun Malcolm Gabbitas.

The Skegness Standard met up with him at the flood gate and asked him what advice he would give residents ahead of the first high tide which is giving concern at 6.30am tomorrow.