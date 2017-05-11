VIDEO: Skegness’ new Town Crier to fly flag for resort

Skegness’ new Town Crier has vowed to fly the flag for the resort when he officially hits the streets to welcome visitors.

Steve O’Dare, who first took on the role for Burgh-le-Marsh last year, made his debut appearance at the annual Skegness Town Council meeting last week.

Skegness' new Town Crier Steve O'Dare (right) meets the Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edginton. ANL-171105-120749001

The former Sergeant Major in the Royal Corps Signals was in fine voice as he burst into the meeting room at the Town Hall ringing his bell and crying: “Good evening Mr Mayor, councillors and ladies and gentlemen. It’s fantastic to be here and fantastic to be dressed up like this.”

In full red regalia for Skegness - his Burgh-le-Marsh suit is green - he said: “I’d like to thank Skegness Town Council for appointing me Town Crier.

“I’m hugely proud and privileged to be standing here dressed like this.

“I will be supporting the Mayor and council and civic engagements and already have 10 events in the diary, and that’s very gratifying.

”I intend to be out and about town nearly every day having my picture taken with visitors.”

Mr O’Dare was born in Skegness in 1955 and returned to the resort after retiring from the army. Since then he has worked for Lincolnshire Police, as practice manager for Hawthorn Medical Centre and was a town councillor for four years.

He said: “I want to promote Skegness - that’s very important – so I’ll be taking part in Town Crier competitions across the country”

Recently he had success for Burgh-le-Marsh in the Town Crier competition in Ely, receiving the Best Dressed Town Crier award and the Ambassador Award for conviviality.

He said: “It was my mother-in-law who moved to Burgh-le-Marsh who first suggested I should apply to be town crier. When she heard about the opportunity she said ‘I know someone - it’s just up his street. I’m having a great time.”

* Residents can see Mr O’Dare on Saturday, May 20, outside the Hildreds Centre in Lumley Road, Skegness.

Mr O’Dare will affirm he is the new Skegness Town Crier in a special cry at 11am.

He officially takes on the role at a reception following tomorrow’s (Thursday) meeting of Skegness Town Council, when Coun Dick Edginton hands over the Mayoral chair of office to Coun Danny Brookes.

The meeting starts at 7pm at the Town Hall in North Parade.

Prior to that, presentations will be made to Coun Edginton.

Anyone wishing to book the Town Crier for an event should contact Skegness Town Council on 01754 766113 or email clerk Steve Larner at info@skegnesscouncil.org.uk