VIDEO: Skegness’ new RNLI Lifeboat prepares for journey home

Final preparations are being made for the arrival of Skegness’ new RNLI Lifeboat next week.

On Sunday, five of the volunteer crew will be travelling down to the RNLI headquarters in Poole, where the lifeboat is currently undergoing tests, to complete some conversion training.

They will then start the voyage back to Skegness with it on Thursday, January 26, arriving on Saturday, January 28, at 1.17pm.

There will be a carnival atmosphere greeting them at the Lifeboat Station, which will be open from 12.30pm on the 28th with stalls and refreshments. Plenty of other volunteer crew members will also be about to meet visitors.

The naming ceremony for the town’s new £1.5million Shannon class lifeboat will take place in April.

Named the Joel and April Grunnill, it honours the man who served the lifeboat for 45 years and left money in his will to the charity for the new lifeboat, and his cousin April Grunnill, a devoted RNLI box secretary, who has also donated towards it.

