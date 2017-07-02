VIDEO: Renovated organ brings sound of music to Spilsby

A special guest has raised the roof at a Spilsby church to celebrate the renovation of an historic organ.

Organist laureate of Lincoln Cathedral, Colin Walsh, gave a recital at St James Church on Friday evening on the organ that was built by William Hill – one of this country’s community of renowned organ builders who was born in Spilsby in 1789.

Organist laureate of Lincoln Cathedral, Colin Walsh,giving a recital at St James Church in Spilsby. Photo: John Aron. ANL-170207-072700001

The restoration was undertaken by Chris Hind of Aistrup and Hind of Lincoln.

To celebrate its completion, the recital was part of a weekend long Music! Music! Music! event, which also featured trumpets, ukuleles, hand bells, choirs and floral displays to raise funds for the upkeep of the church.

On Friday evening, Mr Walsh performed for to over 80 people.

The music for the recital ranged from Purcell to Elgar,from Mendelssohn to Vierne This recital starts off a weekend of Music and Flowers to raise funds for the upkeep of the Church.

Vicar Canon Peter Coates said Mr Walsh had enjoyed playing the organ. He said: “Colin said it was a pleasure to play the William Hill organ. The Cathedral organ was built by Father Willis who is not remembered as well as Hill.”

Today (Sunday), there was a Family Service at 10am and the church will be open from 11am to 3pm with musicians playing every half hour and the bells rung at 3pm. The Greenwood Quire will sing at Evensong in the evening.