VIDEO: Relief as high tide peaks without flooding in Skegness

Crowds ignored warnings and turned out tonight to see if the predicted storm surge would flood Skegness.

Earlier soldiers had been turning people away along the coast but many gathered by the flood gate in Tower Esplanade to await the high tide at 6.45pm.

Crowds await the storm surge in Skegness. ANL-170113-192144001

Eight foot high waves could be seen crashing onto the beach but although water reached the kiosks, it did not breach the walkways or reach the flood gates.

Skegness flood warden Coun Malcolm Gabbitas has been keeping an eye on the situation for the past two days. He said: “The sea defences have held up well. There hasn’t been much of a storm surge at all - it’s basically been very rough seas being pushed by the wind creating a bigger tide than normal.

“The threat is really all over now.”