VIDEO: Owners of dog lost in Skegness say ‘thank you’

The owners of an eight-year-old Staffy cross who had been lost in Skegness since the weekend have said ‘thank you’ to the people who turned out to find him.

Buddy captured the hearts of visitors and residents alike when an appeal to help to find him was made on social media shortly after he escaped through the window of his owners’ caravan at Skegness Water Leisure Park.

Pictures of Buddy looking lost and sad resulted in many people joining in the search, with his adventure followed on Facebook from as far away as Nottingham and Sheffield.

In spite of several sightings reported on Sunday near McDonald’s in Skegness, Lincoln Road and the Gibraltar Point area, every time someone got close, Buddy ran off.

However, finally on Monday, tired and hungry, he didn’t run off when a woman spotted him on the dunes heading towards the centre of Skegness.

As a result he had an emotional reunion with his owners - Mark Airth and Sarah Miller - and, of course, lots of treats.

The Standard spoke to owner, Mark Airth, minutes after Buddy had been found and an picture of the reunited friends was posted on Facebook.

Mark said: “My partner saw him yesterday but he ran off but today he came straight to her.

“She got him at the Lifeboat Station and he looks fantastic.

“He was very hungry. Someone on the beach gave him some sausage rolls and I gave him some polony because that’s his favourite.

”He’s had a packet of turkey too!

“Skegness has been amazing in giving us support and helping us to find him and we can’t thank people enough.”

Mark said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone and give them the chance to meet Buddy.”

