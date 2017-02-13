VIDEO: Owner of Windys in Skegness speaks out after after cafe is downgraded

Customers are expressing their support support for a Skegness cafe that was significantly downgraded in the latest round of inspections for the Food Standards Agency.

Inspectors found 66 food outlets East Lindsey and Boston failed to meet satisfactory levels of food hygiene.

Some 42 restaurants, cafes, takeaways or food shops were given a 1 star rating meaning ‘major improvement is necessary’ and four were given 0 star, signifying urgent improvement is required.

Twenty businesses were graded as 2, meaning ‘improvement necessary.’

Among the Skegness businesses only achieving one star along with Windys in Drummond Road, Skegness, were the Grosvenor House Hotel in North Parade Skegness and X-Site Skate-park cafe on Sea View Pullover. Williams Bar And Lounge in Lumley Road Skegness, L A Cafe, and The North Shore Hotel also failed to meet satisfactory standards with a grading of 2 stars.

Paul Windle says that after years of being rated 4 stars, the new grading has severely affected his business, which is rated 5 stars on TripAdvisor.

He said: “I bought the business 17 years ago as a Valentine’s Day gift for my wife Trudi.

“But there hasn’t been a lot of love for the business since the Food Standards Agency gradings were published.

“The inspector highlighted issued with the extractor fan, use of probe which tests temperature of the food and some paperwork issues.

“But we had comments on social media like ‘dirty, disgusting’. People don’t realise what it does to a business. It’s really dropped off.”

Spilsby dentist Dr Mitchell Clark has already spoken out in support of Mr Windle. He told the Standard: “It’s the best place for breakfast in Skegness bar none. I’ve been coming here for breakfast for years since I had a practice down the road - and I’ll still come. It’s high quality food and great service - what more can you ask?”

Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy, Councillor Steve Kirk, said: “The Council carries out food hygiene inspections that follow the requirements of the Food Standards Agency. For many of the visitors and residents eating out is a part of their leisure activities so these inspections play an important part in a vibrant coastal economy. The inspections are not about the quality of food served to the customer, they are about the processes and practices that ensure food is safe and kitchens are clean and properly run. We are very fortunate in East Lindsey to have some highly rated food businesses and would encourage all food businesses to work towards the very highest standards possible.”