VIDEO: It’s panto time again in Skegness – oh. yes it!

Pupils from a Skegness primary school showed their appreciation when they missed lessons for a sneak preview of this year’s Skegness pantomime, Peter Pan.

Viking School staff and children clapped their hands and sang along – and booed when the show’s baddy Captain Hook, played by local celebrity Gary Starr, told them not to.

Pupils from the Viking School on the stage of the Embassy Centre with the cast of this year's Skegness pantomime Peter Pan. ANL-160929-173020001

Heemish Gungah, 10, said he was particularly impressed by the character, Smee, played by newcomer Samuel Bailey. He said: “Smee was really funny. I also liked the way Captain Hook kept his intimidation.”

For Gary Starr, who plays Hook and runs the Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre in Skegness, it was a chance to take the spotlight and do what he loves best, “being a pirate”.

Members of the audience who have visited Skegness Aquarium may well recognise him as Long John Silver, the character who welcomes visitors to the attraction.

Gary said: “We work together with the Embassy to bring more opportunities for people to come to the theatre but normally I’m on the other side of things doing the production and organising.

“It’s particularly nice for me this time because I get to go on stage and do what I love, which is being a pirate. I’m not a bad guy really though - I’m actually quite nice.”

Peter Pan, is the sixth pantomime brought to the Embassy Centre by Jamie Marcus Productions and starts its run from December 16 to 27. He said: “It’s the first time I’ve brought Peter Pan to Skegness and it’s a lovely story with a lot of laughs, fantastic songs to sing along to, the scenery, the flying. This panto has everything.”

Carl Lawrence, marketing manager at the Embassy, was delighted to give people an early glimpse of the show; He said: “It’s always panto time at the theatre. It’s a great time of the year especially when the children are in.”