Hundreds of people braved the cold in Skegness to welcome in 2017.

Crowds gathered around the Clock Tower for the traditional countdown and display of fireworks by the LA Cafe.

Skegness Clock Tower.

Coun Trevor Burnham, of Skegness Town Council, was among the crowd and captured the excitement on video.

He said: “There were more people out than last year.

“I spoke to many visitors and they said they loved it – it was absolutely brilliant.”