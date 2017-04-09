Video: Huge crowds see off men’s Tour of the Wolds start in Louth

The sun being at it’s hottest certainly drew out big crowds to Louth town centre this afternoon to see the start of the men’s Tour of the Wolds race.

Around 150 men will now head out into the Lincolnshire Wolds, taking on the tough 102-mile cycle ride.

Tour of the Wolds - The start of the men's professional race. Photo: John Aron.

The town centre was full of people who had turned out specially to see this special event which has come to the area - a very enjoyable experience for all to see.

We will have more footage of the day as the race hits its finish, which is set to be at around 4.30pm.