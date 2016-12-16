VIDEO: How Spalding Guardian pensioners partied in Skegness

Spalding Guardian readers had a cracking time when a hotel in Skegness sent a bus to collect them for Christmas lunch.

They were among 200 guests at the seafront Grosvenor House Hotel, where parties for the elderly and lonely have been held all week.

June Marriott and Jean Sanderson from Spalding with volunteer driver Sharon Beehoo at a Christmas party in Skegness. ANL-161216-110255001

Organised by Glenn Ettridge, a member of the RAOB (the Buffs), with support from the Skegness Lodges and many local companies, they enjoyed a free turkey dinner, entertainment and games of bingo.

The trip from Spalding was made possible by the organiser through his links with staff from the Guardian, who helped him source some of the food from the charity Buckingham Emergency Food (BEFA). BEFA was among the sponsors our own successful Christmas Day meals over the past two years and the charity supported us again this year.

Mr Ettridge, who aimed to provide lunches for 1,000 pensioners, said: “I’m delighted to welcome guests from Spalding. It’s good to see them because that’s my father’s area - Holbeach, Spalding, Pinchbeck and West Pinchbeck. I’m hoping they will see this and get back in touch.”

For guest Jean Sanderson this was her third Christmas party with the Spalding Guardian. She said: “I’ve been as excited as a little girl. It means the world to me to come.”

Jean was taken to the venue by car by volunteer Sharon Beehoo of Crowland. She said: “I’ve really enjoyed it. I wanted to give something back and the whole experience has been lovely. I’m really pleased I did it.”

