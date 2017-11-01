Search

VIDEO: Halloween Zombie outbreak in Spilsby

Oh what a fright when the giant doors of Spilsby Theatre creaked open for the first time in years to celebrate Halloween.

Zombies who had gathered in darkness for the theatre’s fundraiser were released on to the streets for a walk around the town,

Spilsby Theatre celebrated Halloween with a Zombie Walk through the town. ANL-170111-070928001

