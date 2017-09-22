VIDEO: GREAT Britain skipper from Skegness and crew finish third in first leg of Round the World Clipper Race

A champagne welcome was awaiting a former Skegness Grammar School student skippering the GREAT Britain team in the Round the World Clipper Race when they arrived at the finish of the first leg in third place.

Andy Burns, 31, and his crew arrived at Punta Del Este in Uruguay at 4.22am this morning - watched live on Facebook by family and friends.

Skipper Andy Burns (seated) with his crew on the GREAT Britain entry in the Round the World Clipper Race. ANL-170109-150318001

Sanya Serenity Coast were first to arrive yesterday afternoon, with PSP Logistics just two hours ahead of GREAT Britain. Nine more clippers are yet to finish.

The Clipper Race is one of the biggest challenges of the natural world and an endurance test like no other.

With no previous sailing experience necessary, it’s a record breaking 40,000 nautical mile race around the world on a 70-foot ocean racing yacht.

Among the crew of doctors, engineers, business advisors and retired people testing their limits is former Olympic skier Graham Bell.

The GREAT Britain crew, with skipper Andy Burns of Skegness, leads the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race out of Albert Dock in Liverpool. ANL-170821-073822001

Andy, who is playing the Joker to maximise his points in the race, has been entertaining the teams’s followers with his daily blogs, which he has admitted have sometimes been as late as his Skegness Grammar School assignments.

In yesterday’s blog, he said: “Wish us luck with the wind so close to the end. Where ever we come now, that first beer is going to taste really good!”

Among the messages of congratulations on the Facebook Clipper Race: Live feed was one from his mum, Kate Waite. This morning she said: “I’ve been awake most of the night. We are all so proud of Andy and the crew.”

