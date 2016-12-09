VIDEO: Fire takes hold of hotel in Ingoldmells

A witness has spoken of her terror as she saw a fire start in the roof of a hotel in Ingoldmells.

Eight crews were called to the scene at the Sea Lane Hotel at 11.52am.

The latest Tweet from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue describes the massive operation taking place in the resort to control the fire. It said: “Eight appliances, command support unit, ALP and @BRCLIncsER attending. Three jets, two hose reels, Cobra and BA in use.”

There are a number of businesses under the hotel, including a launderette, Bombay Grill, Sea Lane Tavern and an Indian restaurant, which were closed at the time of the start of the fire.

Sheila Cane said on Facebook: “It started at the back of one of the spot lights on the roof. Only me on the street. I panicked wow I had to phone 999 I was so so scared.”

Andy Hempshall said: “I saw smoke in the sky behind where I live and I drove a few yards around the corner to see what was happening. The rest you see on the video.”

The fire in Ingoldmells this morning. Photo: John Shackleton ANL-160912-131541001

Witness John Shackleton told the Standard: “We were driving past on the way to Skegness and saw the fire and ambulances and the police heading towards the scene.

“The roof was totally gone but it didn’t look like anyone was running from the scene.”

Residents have been expressing their shock on social media. Karen Ellis said: “Thank God no one is hurt. My heart goes out to the owners who are going to be faced with so much devastation.”

Diane Oldham said: “I know the guy who runs these as well as the laundrette and cafe. The nicest bloke ever, feel so sorry for him. He must be gutted.”

The community is also rallying with support for anyone who might have been affected by the blaze. Gill Borrill posted: “I have a room for the weekend for anyone who needs it, towels clothes and food. Can sleep thre people.”

Police have announced that the Sea Lane junction with the A52 has been closed and we are asking the public to avoid the area.

There are not believed to be any injuries and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.